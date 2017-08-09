Phillies' Hector Neris: Notches 12th save Tuesday
Neris struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Braves.
The right-hander's found a groove since the All-Star break, posting a 1.32 ERA and 14:7 K:BB in 13.2 innings while converting all five of his save chances. Neris' ratios will remain volatile as long as he struggles with his control, but at the moment he's at least unchallenged as the Phillies' closer.
More News
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Picks up 11th save Sunday•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Allows run while converting 10th save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Earns fourth win Sunday•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Notches ninth save Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Picks up eighth save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Neris collects seventh save Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...