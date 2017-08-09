Neris struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Braves.

The right-hander's found a groove since the All-Star break, posting a 1.32 ERA and 14:7 K:BB in 13.2 innings while converting all five of his save chances. Neris' ratios will remain volatile as long as he struggles with his control, but at the moment he's at least unchallenged as the Phillies' closer.