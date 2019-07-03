Neris struck out the side in the ninth inning Tuesday to earn the save against the Braves.

Neris made quick work of the middle of Atlanta's lineup, needing only 15 pitches for the three swinging strikeouts. It was a good rebound performance for the 30-year-old after giving up three runs in a blown save Thursday. Neris has a 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 49:11 K:BB over 35 innings and is 17-for-19 in save opportunities this season.