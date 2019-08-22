Neris struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

The right-hander hasn't blown a save -- or even allowed a run -- in over a month, posting a 17:2 K:BB over his last 13 innings. The hot streak has lowered Neris' ERA to 3.19 on the year, but his 0.97 WHIP and 12.1 K/9 offer a better picture of how dominant he's been as the Phillies' closer.