Neris struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 28th save of the season in a 4-1 win over Atlanta.

The 30-year-old is putting together a strong finish to the campaign. Neris has converted five straight save chances, and he sports a 1.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB through 10.2 innings in September to help keep the Phillies' fading playoff hopes alive.