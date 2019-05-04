Neris picked up his fifth save of the season Friday against the Nationals, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Neris worked around a two-out single to remain a perfect 5-for-5 on save chances this season. The right-hander now owns a 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB through 14.2 innings this season and looks to be the Phillies' top ninth-inning option.