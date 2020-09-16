Neris gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Mets.

Brandon Workman has been scored upon in each of his last two appearances, while Neris has a 0.90 ERA over his last 10 innings, so the pendulum may be swinging back his way in the Phillies' closer battle. That strong stretch hasn't erased his poor start, however -- on the season, Neris is still saddled with a 4.60 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and career-worst 11.6 percent walk rate.