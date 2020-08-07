Neris was credited with the save in Thursday's win over the Yankees, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings and giving up two hits while striking out one.

Neris had pitched in only one game this season before Wednesday, but he was able to close out a pair of wins in the series against the Yankees to register his first two saves of the campaign. In Thursday's contest, he was brought in to face Aaron Judge with a runner on third base in the eighth inning and proceeded to strike the slugger out to preserve Philadelphia's lead. Though the Yankees managed a pair of two-out singles against Neris in the ninth, the closer induced a flyout to end the contest and clinch a series victory. After converting 28 of 34 save opportunities in 2019 and both of his chances so far this season, Neris ranks among the most stable closers in the league.