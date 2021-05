Neris struck out one in a perfect 10th inning Wednesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Nationals.

It didn't look like Neris' services would be needed when the Phillies headed into the ninth inning down 2-1, but the team tied it up in the top of the frame before tacking on three more runs in the 10th to set up the save chance. Neris sports a 2.60 ERA and 21:7 K:BB through 17.1 innings while blowing two of his nine save opportunities so far this season.