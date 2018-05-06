Neris walked two and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his sixth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Nationals on Saturday.

It's Neris' eighth straight scoreless appearance, dropping his ERA on the season to 2.77. His 15:7 K:BB through 13 innings is solid, and with the surprising Phillies four games above .500, he should see plenty more save opportunities moving forward.