Neris walked two and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his sixth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Nationals on Saturday.

It's Neris' eighth straight scoreless appearance, dropping his ERA on the season to 2.77. His 15:7 K:BB through 13 innings is solid, and with the surprising Phillies four games above .500, he should see plenty more save opportunities moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories