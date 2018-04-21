Phillies' Hector Neris: Notches third save Friday
Neris gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to collect his third save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Pirates.
The right-hander's ERA remains an unsightly 4.70 thanks to a rough first outing of the season, but Neris has only been scored upon in one of his last seven appearances, and his 9:3 K:BB in 7.2 innings is strong. His spot in the ninth inning for the Phillies seems secure as he looks to top last year's 26 saves in a full campaign with the closer job.
