Neris' option was declined by the Phillies on Friday, though he remains with the team as he's still arbitration eligible, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies evidently were uninterested in bringing Neris back for $7 million. Whether they attempt to bring him back at a lower salary or not remains to be seen. Neris has saved 72 games with a 3.38 ERA and a 30.1 percent strikeout rate over parts of seven seasons with the Phillies, though he (along with the rest of the Philadelphia bullpen) struggled last season, posting a 4.57 ERA.