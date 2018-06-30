Neris was sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday after allowing five runs the night before, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Neris' outing Friday against the Nationals was the ugliest in a season full of ugly outings for the right-hander. He allowed five runs on a walk and four hits, including three home runs. In his last 11 innings, the former closer has allowed 14 runs and eight homers. He has a lot of work to do just to prove that he deserves to pitch in the big leagues at all, let alone in high-leverage situations. He'll head back to Triple-A to try to prove himself, with Mark Leiter being recalled to take his place.