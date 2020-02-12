Neris will be away from the team for a few days to start camp as he recovers from the flu, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Neris is expected to rejoin the team no later than this weekend, so his buildup for the upcoming season won't be significantly impacted. Neris is expected to enter the season as the dedicated closer under new manager Joe Girardi, who has a reputation for preferring much stricter bullpen roles than his predecessor, Gabe Kapler, did.