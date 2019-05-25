Neris struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning to record his ninth save of the season in Friday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.

The Phillies' bullpen reeled off six straight scoreless innings after Jared Eickhoff dug an early hole, with Neris capping off the impressive group effort. The right-hander now has a 1.99 ERA and dynamite 32:7 K:BB through 22.2 innings on the year, and he has yet to blow a save opportunity.