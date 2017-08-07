Phillies' Hector Neris: Picks up 11th save Sunday
Neris worked around a hit and a walk to nail down his 11th save with a scoreless ninth inning Sunday in Colorado.
Protecting a one-run lead at Coors Field is never easy, as opposing closer Greg Holland found out in this one. Neris had better luck despite allowing a leadoff bunt single, improving to 11-for-14 in save opportunities while preserving his team's 3-2 advantage.
