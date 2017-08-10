Phillies' Hector Neris: Picks up 13th save Wednesday
Neris nailed down his 13th save Wednesday in Atlanta, issuing one walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.
Neris has gotten off to a strong start in August, notching four scoreless innings to go with three saves in four appearances. His last blown save came all the way back on June 21, so the right-hander's firmly entrenched as Philadelphia's closer at the moment.
