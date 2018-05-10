Neris converted his eighth save of the season Thursday against the Giants, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Neris needed just 13 pitches -- 10 of which were strikes -- to sit the Giants down in order. He's now kept the bases clean in two straight appearances after blowing a save against the Nationals over the weekend. The 28-year-old now owns a 3.68 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 14.2 innings this season.