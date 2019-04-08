Neris notched his first save of the season by striking out two in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Twins.

Neris entered the contest in a one-run ballgame but didn't have any trouble slamming the door. He retired the first three batters he faced on 17 pitches, 12 for strikes. With David Robertson struggling early in the season, there's a chance Neris could see a few more save chances until Robertson gains back the confidence of his skipper.