Neris (1-1) earned the win Wednesday versus the Giants after recording two strikeouts and not allowing a baserunner during the ninth inning.

The 31-year-old entered for the top of the ninth inning amid a 5-5 tie and retired the side in order, putting him on track for the victory when Andrew Knapp walked off the Giants during the bottom of the frame. Neris has converted two of three save chances and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with a 9:3 K:BB across 7.1 innings this season.