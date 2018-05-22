Neris picked up his ninth save of the season Monday against the Braves by pitching a clean inning with one strikeout.

The save came in Neris' first save chance since May 11, with Edubray Ramos and Seranthony Dominguez getting opportunities ahead of him in that time period. Dominguez threw a scoreless eighth inning Monday, but given manager Gabe Kapler's progressive sensibilities, that shouldn't be taken to mean that Neris is back in the closer role with Dominguez as the setup man. Kapler has said all season that he'd play the matchups, and Dominguez got the tougher assignment Monday, facing the top three hitters in the Braves' order. It may be that Dominguez is now Kapler's most trusted reliever, but that won't rule out Neris from getting a handful of saves going forward, as there will be many occasions where the most important inning is not the ninth.