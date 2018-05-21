Neris tossed a clean eighth inning Sunday against the Cardinals, striking out one batter.

The outing came with the Phillies down by four runs. High-leverage pitchers do sometimes receive such outings, especially when they hadn't pitched in several days, as was the case for Neris on Sunday. Still, it's now been ten days since he received a save chance, with Edubray Ramos and Seranthony Dominguez each grabbing a save in that time period. Phillies manager Gabe Kapler has quickly earned a reputation as a tinkerer, so it's certainly possible that Neris will find his way back to the ninth inning later in the season, but there's currently little reason to believe that the next several save chances will go his way.