Phillies' Hector Neris: Pitches in low-leverage situation
Neris tossed a clean eighth inning Sunday against the Cardinals, striking out one batter.
The outing came with the Phillies down by four runs. High-leverage pitchers do sometimes receive such outings, especially when they hadn't pitched in several days, as was the case for Neris on Sunday. Still, it's now been ten days since he received a save chance, with Edubray Ramos and Seranthony Dominguez each grabbing a save in that time period. Phillies manager Gabe Kapler has quickly earned a reputation as a tinkerer, so it's certainly possible that Neris will find his way back to the ninth inning later in the season, but there's currently little reason to believe that the next several save chances will go his way.
More News
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Closes game but doesn't get save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Doesn't get save but job not lost•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Blows third save in Friday's loss•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Picks up eighth save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Records seventh save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Blows save chance•
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start