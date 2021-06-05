site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Hector Neris: Placed on paternity list
Neris was placed on the paternity list Saturday.
Neris will be away from the team for up to three days following the birth of his child. Jose Alvarado and Sam Coonrod could see save opportunities in the near future while Neris is unavailable.
