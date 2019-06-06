Phillies' Hector Neris: Posts 12th save
Neris recorded a five-out save with two strikeouts in a 7-5 victory against the Padres on Wednesday.
With runners on first and second in the eighth while clinging to a two-run lead, the Phillies turned to Neris. He promptly walked the first batter he faced, but he then retired the next two batters to escape the bases-loaded jam. Neris then retired the Padres in order during the ninth. This kept Neris perfect (12-for-12) in save opportunities for the season. He also has a 2.03 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...