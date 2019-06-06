Neris recorded a five-out save with two strikeouts in a 7-5 victory against the Padres on Wednesday.

With runners on first and second in the eighth while clinging to a two-run lead, the Phillies turned to Neris. He promptly walked the first batter he faced, but he then retired the next two batters to escape the bases-loaded jam. Neris then retired the Padres in order during the ninth. This kept Neris perfect (12-for-12) in save opportunities for the season. He also has a 2.03 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.