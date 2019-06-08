Neris allowed a hit and a walk but struck out two during the ninth inning in a save of a 4-2 victory against the Reds on Friday.

The Reds were able to get the tying run on base, but Neris finished the night with a pair of strikeouts. Opponents seeing two batters reach against Neris has been rare this year. He is 13-for-13 in save chances with a 1.95 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 27.2 innings.