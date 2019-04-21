Neris didn't allow a baserunner while striking out two to record a five-out save in an 8-5 victory against the Rockies on Saturday.

With David Robertson on the injured list, the Phillies have turned to Neris in save situations. Neris is 3-for-3 in save opportunities and hasn't allowed a run in his last nine appearances. Overall, Neris has a 1.86 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 9.2 innings.