Neris allowed one earned run on one hit and struck out one to record the save Thursday against the Dodgers.

Neris was able to pitch after appealing his three-game suspension and recorded his 18th save. However, it wasn't without some drama as he allowed a solo home run to Alex Verdugo. Neris has now allowed at least one earned run in five of his last eight appearances, dating back to June 27. While there aren't any clear candidates to take the closer role from him who are currently healthy, David Robertson (elbow) is working back from injury and could take some chances away from Neris if he continues to struggle.