Neris tossed a perfect inning with two strikeouts to earn the save against the Giants on Friday.

Called upon in the ninth inning to preserve a 9-6 lead, Neris barely flinched as he retired the only three batters he faced, including strikeouts of Mike Yastrzemski and Evan Longoria. The save was his 20th of the season to go with a 3.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 67:16 K:BB over 48 appearances.