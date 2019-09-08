Phillies' Hector Neris: Records 24th save
Neris gave up two hits with no walks and struck out two through a scoreless inning to record his 24th save in a 10-7 win over the Mets on Sunday.
Neris allowed the tying run to come to the plate with only one out, but he worked his way out of trouble to nail down his 24th save of the season. Neris has only allowed one earned run and has a 0.68 ERA in his last 14 appearances. The 30-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts overall through 61 innings this season.
