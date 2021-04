Neris was credited with the save after tossing a scoreless inning Sunday against the Braves. He walked two and struck out one.

Neris has made three appearances already this season and is yet to allow a run while fanning five. This was the first time he walked two and did it in a stressful situation, as the Braves were holding a one-run lead in the ninth, but the veteran right-hander eventually closed the door to earn his first save of the campaign.