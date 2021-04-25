Neris earned his third save of the season Saturday against the Rockies after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and fanning one.

Neris entered the game with a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and didn't have major problems closing things out, tossing nine of his 11 pitches for strikes. Neris allowed a triple to Garrett Hampson with one out, but he struck out Dom Nunez and sealed the game with a Sam Hilliard pop out to end the threat. The 31-year-old right-hander has gone 3-for-4 in save opportunities this season.