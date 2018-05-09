Neris recorded the final two outs of the game, both strikeouts, to earn his seventh save of the season Tuesday against the Giants.

Neris entered the game with a two-run lead and the bases empty to preserve the lead for the Phillies, successfully converting his seventh save in nine opportunities this season. He bounced back from an ugly blown save Sunday against the Nationals, and remains the only Phillies' reliever to record a save this season.