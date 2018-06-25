Phillies' Hector Neris: Rejoins Phillies on Monday
Neris was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Neris was optioned to Lehigh Valley just a week ago, but he will rejoin the big club in fewer than the standard 10 days required by that assignment due to fellow reliever Edubray Ramos' placement on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. Neris tossed two scoreless innings in the minors, but he struggled mightily prior to being sent down, so manager Gabe Kapler may be hesitant to use him in key spots until it's clear Neris has turned things around.
