The Phillies reinstated Neris from the paternity list ahead of Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Reliever David Hale was moved to the COVID-19 injured list to reopen a spot on the active roster for Neris, who was only on the paternity list for one day. He should immediately step back in as the Phillies' closer ahead of their series finale against the Nationals. Through 24 outings this season, Neris has been one of baseball's most reliable end gamers, converting nine of 11 save chances while posting a 1.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 23 frames.