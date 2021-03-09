Neris' role in Philadelphia's bullpen is uncertain heading into the 2021 season Kerry Kauffman of Fansided reports.
Neris was brought back by the Phillies on a one-year deal following a disappointing 2020 campaign, accruing a 4.57 ERA and 1.71 WHIP with a 27:13 K:BB across 21.2 frames. He secured five saves and finished with three blown saves. While Neris appears to be firmly in the mix for save chances to open the year, Philadelphia's signing of Archie Bradley gives the team more options at the back end of the bullpen, as Bradley has collected 24 total saves over the last two seasons. The closer's role in Philly will be something to keep a close eye on as spring training continues.