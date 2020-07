Neris (illness) is scheduled to throw one inning during Wednesday's intrasquad scrimmage, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Neris spent time on the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the month but is back with the team and ready to make his first appearance of summer camp. Barring setbacks, the right-hander tentatively looks on track to be ready to handle closing duties for the Phillies when the abbreviated season begins next week.