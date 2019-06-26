Neris delivered 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save Tuesday against the Mets. He had two strikeouts and allowed one hit and one walk.

Neris recorded the final out of the eighth inning with the tying run on second base, and he also escaped in the ninth with the tying run on first after giving up a double and a walk. The 30-year-old is 16-for-17 in save opportunities this season and has a 2.48 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 45:11 K:BB through 32.2 innings.