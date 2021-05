Neris allowed one hit and didn't have a walk or a strikeout during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday in Miami.

The 31-year-old surrendered an infield single with two outs to Garrett Cooper, but he otherwise had no issues with the Marlins. Neris is 8-for-10 in save opportunities with a 2.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 21.2 innings this season.