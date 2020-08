Neris retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

The Phillies appeared to have things locked up as they entered the final frame with an 11-3 lead, but the bullpen fell apart and Neris was forced warmup and enter for the one-out save. The 31-year-old threw only one pitch, but given the shortened preparations for the season, he was then unavailable to pitch the nightcap, which included more bullpen issues for Philadelphia.