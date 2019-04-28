Neris notched the save by allowing one hit during a scoreless ninth inning during Saturday's 12-9 win over the Marlins. He struck out two and walked one.

Neris recorded the loss in his last outing by giving up two runs on four hits, but came through in the ninth inning for the Phillies on Saturday. The 29-year-old has a 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB through 12.1 innings and remains the lone reliever on the team with multiple saves, while being a perfect 4-for-4 in save chances.