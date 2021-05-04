Neris picked up the save after giving up two hits and one walk while striking out three in 1.2 scoreless innings Monday night against Milwaukee.

Neris was called upon with one out in the eighth, and while it wasn't a smooth ride, he was able to get the job done. He picked off a runner at first base to record the third out of the eighth, and he would strike out Lorenzo Cain with the bases loaded for the final out of the ballgame. Neris needed 40 pitches to slam the door, the most pitches he's thrown in a game since August of 2015, notes Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. It's reasonable to expect the Phillies' closer to be down for the next few days after exerting this much energy. Following the win, Neris has collected six saves in seven chances this season, working his way to a 1.88 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with an 18:4 K:BB across 14.1 innings.