Play

Neris and the Phillies settled their arbitration case Friday, agreeing to a one-year, $4.6 million deal, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Neris is set for a substantial raise after making $1.8 million last season. He saved a career-high 28 games with a 2.93 ERA last season and looks set to close again under new manager Joe Girardi, who has a reputation for preferring much more rigid bullpen roles than his predecessor, Gabe Kapler, did.

More News
Our Latest Stories