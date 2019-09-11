Neris didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one in the ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Braves.

Neris was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and needed only nine pitches to do the job. He now has 25 saves on the campaign, though it's only his second since Aug. 22. Still, he's pitched effectively when called upon, maintaining a 2.90 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 81 strikeouts across 62 innings for the season.