Phillies' Hector Neris: Strikes out side for 24th save
Neris allowed two hits while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his 24th save in Sunday's 2-0 win at Atlanta.
Neris worked around a pair of singles to preserve a shutout started by Nick Pivetta. His three strikeouts in this one raised the closer's K:BB to 80:26 in 71.2 innings. Neris has converted 18 consecutive save opportunities to improve to 24-for-27 on the season.
