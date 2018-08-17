Neris struck out the side in the Phillies' only good pitching appearance of their 24-4 loss to the Mets in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Neris was brought back to Philadelphia on Tuesday and has had a pair of strong outings, facing a combined five batters and retiring them all, with four strikeouts and a flyout. He had posted an ugly 6.90 ERA in 30 innings earlier in the season with the Phillies but recorded a strong 1.62 ERA in 16.2 innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, so he may well have remembered how to pitch. He has the pedigree of a former closer, with 38 career saves, and it's not impossible that he could work his way back into a high-leverage role should he continue to impress.