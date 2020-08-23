Neris got credit for his first hold of the season in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta, getting charged with three runs on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning.

With Brandon Workman now on the roster, Neris entered the game in the eighth inning to protect a 4-2 lead, but he was no more effective in a setup role than he'd been as closer, coughing up a run on two hits and a walk before he managed to record his only out. Workman then came into the game and allowed both inherited runners to score when Matt Adams laced his first pitch for a double. Neris now has a ghastly 11.12 ERA, 2.65 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB through 5.2 innings and has blown three of his five save chances to begin the season, but Workman's disastrous first outing as a Phillie doesn't guarantee that he'll immediately displace the team's incumbent in the closer role. It wouldn't be surprising if the duo split save opportunities until one of them proves to manager Joe Girardi that they can be reliable in the ninth.