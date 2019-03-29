Neris allowed two runs on two hits in his one inning of work Thursday against the Braves.

Neris generated three groundouts but also allowed a Dansby Swanson double followed by a Matt Joyce homer. It's a disconcerting start for a pitcher who endured a very rough first half of 2018 and finished the year with a 5.10 ERA. For those attempting to read into Gabe Kapler's pitcher usage, it's potentially significant that both Neris and David Robertson pitched with big leads in Thursday's game, while Seranthony Dominguez went unused, but the Phillies have an off day Friday, so perhaps Kapler was simply trying to get that pair some work.