Phillies' Hector Neris: Tagged with loss
Neris (1-2) allowed one run in one-third of an inning and took the loss in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Neris entered with the game in a non-save situation, but gave up a walkoff solo shot to Dodgers catcher Will Smith. Neris has 2.25 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 10 saves in 24 innings this season. Despite the speed bump Saturday, Neris should be considered the Phillies' primary choice for ninth-inning duties.
