Phillies' Hector Neris: Takes first loss
Neris (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out two over 1.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Marlins.
Neris entered a tie game in the top of the ninth inning and nearly took the loss in that frame, but a strong throw from Nick Williams nailed Miguel Rojas at the plate for the third out. He got the first two outs in the tenth before a Neil Walker double and a Starlin Castro homer gave the Marlins the win. The outing ends an excellent run in which Neris allowed just two hits and zero runs in nine consecutive appearances. He still has strong numbers on the season, backing up his 3.18 ERA with a 38.6 percent strikeout rate and a 4.6 percent walk rate.
