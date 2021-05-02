Neris (1-3) took the loss Saturday as the Phillies fell 5-4 to the Mets, allowing one run on one hit and striking out one in an inning of relief.

Called on with the score tied 4-4 in the top of the ninth, the Phillies' closer served up a solo shot to Michael Conforto on the second pitch he threw. Neris has seen a heavy workload so far, appearing in 14 of the team's first 27 games, and he was pitching for the third time in four days Saturday. Despite the setback, he still carries a 2.13 ERA and 15:3 K:BB through 12.2 innings while converting 5-of-6 save chances to begin the year.