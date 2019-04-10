Neris earned a hold in a game the Phillies eventually lost Tuesday against the Nationals, throwing a scoreless eighth innings while walking two and striking out one.

With six outs remaining and a one-run lead, it was clear Neris would get called on at some point, as David Robertson was unavailable and Seranthony Dominguez had already been used. Manager Gabe Kapler elected to use his most trusted remaining reliever in the eighth inning with the second spot in the order due up. Neris got the job down despite walking Brian Dozier and Juan Soto, but Edubray Ramos went on to blow the save against the bottom of the order. Neris' usage confirms that he remains one of Kapler's favorite arms but also serves as a reminder that being a trusted reliever doesn't always lead to save chances with these Phillies. Expect a similar pattern of usage going forward.